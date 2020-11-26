Ellis Ross sworn in as Skeena MLA

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross will be sworn in Thursday (Nov. 26) afternoon, prior to the BC Liberals caucus swearing in happening Friday (Nov. 27).

“The second time around now, I have a good idea of how the legislature works. Unfortunately I have a good idea of how politics work and I feel I’m better suited to advocate on behalf of Skeena,” Ross said. “It’s an incredibly huge honour, it’s incredibly huge responsibility actually to represent Skeena in the legislature.”

While Ross will not be down in Victoria for his individual swearing in or the BC Liberals’ swearing in, he said he’ll be participating virtually from the comfort of home, as other MLAs will be doing, as well.

“For my swearing in — because I’m not going to Victoria — is I’ll bring laptop down to my mum’s house and actually have her with me for my swearing in,” Ross said. “And I’m going to use my dad’s old suit in honour of my dad.”

Ross said he’s honoured to have the chance to represent Skeena again in the B.C. legislature and he’s excited to get back to work.

“Whether its serving as government or holding the government accountable, being elected to represent Skeena is an incredible honour and responsibility.”

