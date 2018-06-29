Ellis Ross receives a special thanks

"It is important to communities that benefit from inclusion in ways not seen in the past."

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross was overwhelmed to receive a huge thank you for his support for Special Olympics Kitimat from athlete Logan Eastman.

Logan’s mom Angela Eastman said after the visit to Ross’ Kitimat office that government funding helps Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sport.

“Thanks to their support SOBC is able to offer life-changing year-round sports programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in 55 communities throughout the province, including Kitimat,” said Eastman.

She said Special Olympics is important to the athletes and their family members, who see their loved ones grow and develop to new heights.

“It is important to communities that benefit from inclusion in ways not seen in the past. Special Olympics B.C.’s programs cater for all ages and a wide range of abilities,” added Eastman.

She said Kitimat offers athletes swimming, curling and soccer – in a few weeks they hope to have a golf program up and running as well.

She added that volunteers and athletes are always welcome. Anyone wanting to contact SOBC can email: sobckitimat@gmail.com