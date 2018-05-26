Ellis on the Rise again

Ellis on the Rise was just that.

Friday night the second annual block party featured a little something for everyone, young and old.

Ellis Street businesses and the Downtown Penticton Association banded together to create the event that included live music, chalk creation competitions and even a beverage garden.

According to executive director Lynn Allin the event is a kick off to the DPA’s full summer season of fun activities in the downtown core.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the street was closed from Westminster East to the roundabout to all but foot traffic.

The Penticton firefighters local was on hand with their vintage fire truck and local members were at the barbecue dishing up delights to raise money for their charity.