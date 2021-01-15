Elkford’s Meeting Place comes to life

Construction on the outdoor space is set to wrap up this coming summer

A photo from an early construction stage taken in the fall of 2020. (Photo Contributed)

The construction of Elkford’s Meeting Place is set to continue this upcoming spring, with the outdoor public gathering space set to be ready for use in early summer 2021.

The space will offer locals a lively public gathering space to connect both facilities and residents, complete with a gazebo, landscaping, greenery, and a fire pit.

“This provides a place to hold outdoor events that Elkford doesn’t really have,” said Jeremy Johnston, director of planning and development services for the District of Elkford.

Johnston added that the gazebo will be a focal point for outdoor gatherings when the public is once again able to come together for ceremonies and performances.

The construction of the meeting place was made possible by a Community Outdoor Revitalization grant from the Columbia Basin Trust worth $340,781, received by the district in March 2020. Construction began in fall 2020.

“It was also known that Elkford could use an outdoor gathering space, and this grant was the perfect opportunity to address that need,” added Johnston.

Elkford’s Meeting Place will be located between the Municipal Office and the Community Conference Centre.

