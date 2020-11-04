Elkford youngster walks pups for charity

Owen King has been raising money for the Children's Miracle Network by walking dogs

Owen King, Kevin King, and Minnie King pose for a photo while out on a snowy walk. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

Five-year-old Elkford local, Owen King, has been busy walking dogs around the streets of Elkford this autumn, in an effort to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

What began in July as a way for the youngster to fundraise for new super hero toys, soon turned into an altruistic after-school activity that has raised hundreds of dollars for charity since September.

“At first we got the toys,” said Owen, who has a particular affinity for The Avengers and Spider-Man.

“And then dad was thinking I should walk dogs to make some money for the sick kids while I’m at it.”

Inspiration for the donations came from Owen’s dad, Kevin King, who works for SMS Equipment Inc. – a company who fundraised for CMN until the end of October.

“After earning a bunch and getting way more toys than he initially planned for, I suggested that we focus our efforts on the Children’s Miracle Network for the next few months,” said King.

With Owen’s parents matching all dog-walking donations, and SMS further matching all employee donations, Owen’s $5 dog walks have turned into a series of $20 donations – however according to King, some owners have been going above and beyond, donating up to $50 per walk.

“I like walking my dog a lot, and now I have the chance to walk a few other dogs,” said Owen, who holds an extensive dog-walking resume consisting of 10 local pups, including his own furry friend, Minnie.

“I walk Blue, and one is Wags, and one is Kaia, and Buddy.”

But according to Owen, his favorite dog to walk is Blue, “because he doesn’t pull.”

“He’s a big dog that’s brown, (has) blue (eyes), and he’s black. He’s mostly black, and he has a blue collar with bones on it,” said Owen.

Though Owen wrapped up a successful season of dog walking on Oct. 31, taking a much-deserved break during the cold winter months, he hopes to get back to walking dogs in the spring.

“I really really want some Avengers Lego,” said Owen, who has his eye on Thor and Hawkeye figurines.

“I’m going to start it again in the springtime, but right now I’m not because of the snow.”

