Elkford wants a bike park

Jason Meldrum said it was important for younger kids to have more to do in town. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Elkford has a healthy appetite for a bike skills park similar to those in Fernie or Blairmore if the community’s response to a call-out for help is anything to go by.

Local dad Jason Meldrum has been putting out feelers on where to begin in organizing the eventual construction of a park that could keep Elkford kids occupied, and he told The Free Press that the response was eager.

“A lot of people in town are keen on the idea,” said Meldrum, who’s five-year-old son Carter is a keen biker.

Meldrum explained that while there was a large network of actual trails around Elkford, they could be a little too challenging for the younger kids, and something was needed to keep them occupied riding their bikes while allowing them to learn more advanced riding over time.

“At least a couple of times a week we’ve gone (to Fernie) and its always busy. He loves it, and he can only ride on the street so much.”

Meldrum said that the idea – which was a renewed effort after previous attempts to get a bike park off the ground in Elkford stalled – was only in the nascent stages, and he was reaching out to biking organizations elsewhere in the valley to find out where to begin.

“Like with any organization the hardest thing is getting it going,” he said. “If we’re gonna do it we’ve gotta get on it and do it.”

Meldrum said that anyone hoping to help set up an organization to facilitate an eventual bike park in Elkford is welcome to reach out to him by email. Contact The Free Press for details.

