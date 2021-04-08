Elkford Transfer Station expands hours

The station will be open six days rather than four due to the new Recycle B.C. Depot

The Elkford Transfer Station is expanding its opening hours, going from four days to six days a week as of May 1.

“This will not only increase access to the site for garbage disposal, but more importantly, increase access to the Recycle BC Depot along with other recycling and diversion opportunities on site,” said RDEK environmental services manager, Kevin Paterson.

The new hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The station will be closed Sundays, Family Day, Thanksgiving, Remembrance Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The change in hours is a result of the new Recycle B.C. Depots in Elkford, Sparwood and Fernie transfer stations, as the RDEK clears away the previous yellow bin system.

According to the RDEK, the Recycle B.C. Depots accept over 76 more items than the yellow bins including more plastics, cartons and styrofoam packaging. The Recycle B.C. Depots were opened in Elk Valley towns through last year.

The yellow bin program cost the RDEK over $325 per tonne for all material collected, and had been in place for many years, while municipalities are compensated for recycling collected through the new depots. An education campaign will be carried out over the next few months, to teach locals about how to use the Recycle B.C. Depots instead of the yellow bins.

