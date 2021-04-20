Elkford to consider allowing campsites at golf course

The golf course in Elkford would need to be re-zoned to allow for 10 camping sites. (Image courtesy of District of Elkford)

The district has expressed support for 10 campground spaces at the golf course

Elkford councillors have voted in favor of allowing the Mountain Meadows Golf Club to build up to 10 campground spaces on land occupied by the club.

The club made a request for a zoning bylaw amendment to allow the campground spaces for golfers who prefer to stay in their RVs.

In a submission to council, club president William MacDonald wrote that Elkford’s municipal campground (operated by the Elkford Lions Club) was often full.

“With the increased economic activity in Elkford, the Lions campground is often at capacity, and there is no guarantee that guests can be accommodated,” he wrote.

A small area of the club lands would be set aside for parking for RVs. No sewer or water hookups would be available, as it would be a “dry” campground.

To allow the request, the district has to rezone the entire golf course from UR-1 Urban Reserve and A-1 Agriculture to P-1 Public Institutional, with a site-specific amendment to allow a campground at one location.

Staff considered the application to be within the official community plan (OCP), and recommended approving the application.

During discussion, councillors expressed support for the request as it would help generate more business for the district. The first and second reading of the bylaw amendment passed, and a public hearing is scheduled for the next regular council meeting.

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press