Elkford seeks community input on Downtown Master Plan

Two public engagement workshops will be held on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15

The District of Elkford is hosting two public engagement workshops for community input on the objectives of their Downtown Master Plan (DMP), a document created in collaboration with residents outlining a long term vision for the downtown core.

“We want to hear what our community members expect to see in their ideal downtown, as well as what Elkford needs from the perspective of services and amenities,” said Jeremy Johnston, Director of Planning and Development Services for the District of Elkford.

The DMP will shape the future of downtown Elkford, detailing features including the size of sidewalks, parking regulations, and the provision of outdoor spaces and amenities. The DMP will also guide the future development of district-owned properties, abiding by modern standards to create an urban and enjoyable downtown core.

To better understand residents’ desires for a commercial and community core, the first public engagement workshop will be facilitated by consultants on Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at Teck Hall, followed by a walking tour on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Porcupine Park.

“The walking tour is a chance for residents to physically experience the space and envision possibilities, all while providing direct input to the project team.”

Information gathered from the workshops will guide the creation of concept options, which will later be presented to the community for additional feedback. The public’s preferred concept will then become Elkford’s DMP.

Any questions about the DMP can be sent to Johnston at jjohnston@elkford.ca.

