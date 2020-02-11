Elkford man wins big in Super Bowl Super Jackpot

Kenneth Johns smiles for a winner’s photo at BCLC’s Kamloops head office after winning $58,314 from the BC 50/50 Super Bowl Super Jackpot on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The Elkford resident purchased the winning ticket at Sneaky’s Pub on Michel Road and could not believe his eyes when he won the 9:00 p.m. draw.

“I was watching the screen and saw the location come up in my area,” said Johns. “I checked my ticket where I bought it. My first thought was that it was unbelievable”.

When asked what prompted him to buy a ticket, Johns explained, “I buy them on a regular basis but I wish a little harder when the jackpots are higher”.

As for celebrating his exciting win, Johns said he is planning to purchase a vehicle and to make his daughter’s upcoming wedding extra special.

