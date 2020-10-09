Elkford maintains physically distant youth recreation programs

Sys.tem Elkford is dedicated to running outdoor events throughout the upcoming winter months

A number of Elkford youth enjoy a round of spikeball in the park. (Photo Submitted)

SYS.tem Elkford, a youth network devoted to promoting activity, mentor-ship, and leadership opportunities for local teens, is striving to maintain socially distant recreation programs throughout the school year.

“Covid-19 has put a lot of hiccups in the way of Youth programming,” said Elkford Youth Coordinator, Justin Hart.

“Maintaining youth recreation and active living programming at this time is extremely important for not only the physical health of our youth, but also for their mental and social health as well.”

Striving to run events outdoors whenever possible, SYS.tem Elkford is taking advantage of the fall weather with a free spikeball tournament for local youth aged 12 to 18.

Hosted on Oct. 17, prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams as well as those with the best costumes.

“Whether it be an outdoor sporting event such as our Spikeball or disc golf, or an indoor activity such as the Teen Art Night we had ran in the past with collaboration between SYS.tem and the Elkford Arts Council, the organization provides opportunities for the youth in our community to interact with one another in a safe, and positive environment.”

Going forward into the winter, SYS.tem will continue promoting outdoor events, following all guidelines from the BC Ministry of Health.

Upcoming winter group activities include snowshoeing at Mountain Meadows Golf Course and a ski trip to Wapiti Ski Club.

For more information on events or to register for the spikeball tournament, visit the SYS.tem Elkford Youth Network Facebook page or email elkford.sys.tem@gmail.com.

