Elkford local, Alison Gagne, fundraises for new bike park

Should she win the international competition, Gagne promises to donate $10,000 to a future bike park

Alison Gagne is hoping to raise money for a new bike park in Elkford through a competition via the Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine. (Photo Submitted)

Elkford local, Alison Gagne, has made it to the quarter finals of an international fitness competition, with the hopes of donating half of her winnings to build a bike park for the District of Elkford.

Gagne, a registered holistic nutritionist and certified personal trainer, is competing to be on the front cover of the Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine, which would come alongside winnings of $20,000.

Noticing a need for more outdoor, active activities for children in the community, should she win, Gagne would donate $10,000 towards a new bike park for Elkford.

“Elkford lacks activities for children and youth,” said Gagne.

“It’s really important to get kids outside, connected to nature, and being active, especially in this day and age with how connected kids are to electronics. Having a bike park would help get them outside and away from their phones and video games.”

Out of roughly 60,000 initial contestants, Gagne is currently competing against only 600 women.

Winners of each round are selected via public voting, with weekly cuts made to the participants depending on voting status.

The quarter final round ends on Sept. 10, with only the first place entrant from each group of 10 women selected to move on to the semi finals.

Anyone interested in voting can do so every 24 hours. To send in more votes, locals are encouraged to purchase a ‘warrior vote’, with donations going towards building homes for injured veterans.

To vote for Gagne, visit mshealthandfitness.com/2020/alison-gagne.

