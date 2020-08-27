Elkford emergency department reopens after five-month closure

Interior Health reported that ongoing staffing concerns caused the closure on Apr. 1

Elkford’s emergency department will reopen on Aug. 31 according to Interior Health.

The department within the Elkford Health Centre had closed five months prior on Apr. 1 “due to ongoing staffing shortages”.

Hours of operation for the emergency department will be Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When the department is closed, in the event of an emergency Elkford locals are advised to call 911, or visit the emergency department in Sparwood (open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) or the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie where the emergency department is open 24-hours.

If unsure of the need for emergency health services, call HealthLinkBC at 811.

The Elkford Health Centre has remained open throughout for scheduled primary care appointments, lab and X-ray services.

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press