Elkford emergency department reopens after five-month closure

Elkford’s emergency department will reopen on Aug. 31 according to Interior Health.
The department within the Elkford Health Centre had closed five months prior on Apr. 1 “due to ongoing staffing shortages”.
Hours of operation for the emergency department will be Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
When the department is closed, in the event of an emergency Elkford locals are advised to call 911, or visit the emergency department in Sparwood (open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) or the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie where the emergency department is open 24-hours.
If unsure of the need for emergency health services, call HealthLinkBC at 811.
The Elkford Health Centre has remained open throughout for scheduled primary care appointments, lab and X-ray services.
