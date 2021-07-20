Elkford emergency department closed July 19 to 23

The emergency department at the Elkford Health Centre is closed July 19 to 23 due to limited staffing availability.

Interior Health said in a press release that people should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

• Sparwood Health Centre – open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie – 24-hour service

• Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

The Elkford Health Centre remains open for scheduled primary care appointments (including new telehealth appointments to allow for COVID-19 social distancing recommendations), lab and X-ray services.

Normal emergency department operations in Elkford are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services in Elkford. We continue to recruit additional permanent and casual staff to ensure residents of the Elk Valley have access to stable services.

Fernie Free Press