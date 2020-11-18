Elkford Biking Club pushes for local park

The club was set up after local dad Jason Meldrum put out a call for help on getting a bike park for Elkford kids

Jason Meldrum said it was important for younger kids to have more to do in town. Pictured here with his son, Carter. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

The dream of Elkford having its very own bike park is coming closer, with a non-profit set up to move the campaign ahead.

In August, local Elkford dad, Jason Meldrum put out a call for help in getting a bike park built in the Elk Valley community to keep local kids occupied, and he said the response then and since has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everybody wants to see it happen in town for sure,” said Meldrum. “A lot of parents reached out, (and) school teachers reached out to me.”

Since August, Meldrum has helped set up the not-for-profit Elkford Biking Club, of which he is the director along with two other board members. The club has been doing its homework on how to move forward with the plan.

“We’ve had a few different meetings with different groups in town hoping to raise some money with them. The district (of Elkford) is also really keen on the idea, and they want to get on board as well,” said Meldrum.

Meldrum, whose five-year-old son, Carter is an avid biker said it was important for local kids to have more to do around town.

“It’s important to give them a safe, active place to go out and have fun,” he said.

While there are trails around Elkford (and indeed the town is the home of the newly-minted Elkford Trails Alliance), Meldrum said previously that there wasn’t so much for younger kids.

Next on the agenda for the club is a membership drive in Spring, and Meldrum said that the club would be looking at talking more with the District of Elkford to talk about where a park could go, and bike park builders on the best way to go about building the right park for the community.

Meldrum encouraged locals interested in helping out to reach out.

“If there’s anybody who’s interested in sitting on the board or becoming a member, by all means feel free to contact me.”

READ MORE: Elkford wants a bike park

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press