Elk Valley RCMP investigating head on collision

Elk Valley RCMP is investigating a head on collision that occurred near the Alberta-B.C. border on October 20.

Two individuals sustained injuries in the crash, which involved two vehicles and took place around 1:30 p.m.

The individuals were attended to by Emergency Health Services (EHS) and taken to a hospital in Alberta.

Highway 43 was shut down for approximately an hour while EHS and the fire department attended the scene.

The RCMP has stated that weather does not seem to be a factor in this crash. It continues to investigate the incident.

Livestock trailer rolls near Elko, 62 cattle killed

Sixty-two head of cattle were killed following the rollover of a commercial livestock trailer in the Rock Cuts near Elko, last Friday.

The truck was hauling close to 100 head of Holstein yearlings and after the crash, 41 were accounted for. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

A report from Elk Valley RCMP explains that the truck was travelling from Oregon to Alberta.

There were two other crashes reported at the scene as five of the cows had scattered and wandered off along the roadway. This resulted in two more being killed. The remaining three were accounted for near Silver Springs. There were no human injuries as a result of this.

RCMP has reported that the crash occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. and the highway was shut down until 4:00 a.m., at which point traffic was able to move again. In their report, police said it took quite a while to get trapped yearlings out of the wreckage.

RCMP is seeking witnesses to the accident and asks that anyone with information call 250-425-6233.

“RCMP continue to actively investigate this tragic incident. The weather and road conditions were good,” stated Cst. Debra Katerenchuk in the release.

“This is the second incident since mid-September of this year.”

Elk Valley RCMP thanked the following agencies for their assistance: Emergency Health Services; fire departments from Fernie, Elko and Jaffray; Brand Inspector; Canada Food Inspection Agency; Steeples Veterinary Clinic; Highway Department; and the public for stopping and helping out when needed.

Two injured in collision with deer

Two people were injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer southwest of Fernie on October 20.

They were transported to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook with non-life threatening injuries. The deer did not survive the incident.

The individuals were traveling on a Suzuki motorcycle on Kikomun Newgate Road in the South Country.

Elk Valley RCMP would like to thank members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene.

Copper stolen from Sparwood business

A substantial amount of scrap copper was stolen from Martech Motor Winding in Sparwood last weekend.

RCMP stated in a release that the theives gained entry into the building and surrounding out-buildings by cutting padlocks and breaking a glass window.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233. You may wish to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.