Elk Valley RCMP investigates property crimes

Suspicious deck fire

Elk Valley RCMP is appealing for information about a suspicious deck fire in Sparwood.

On November 16, police were called to a residence near Pinyon Rd, where a deck was ablaze.

The RCMP said a passerby noticed the flames and knocked on the door, alerting the three people inside who fled to safety.

Other members of the public tried to extinguish the fire.

The RCMP has deemed the fire suspicious as there was no obvious cause or source of ignition.

It has thanked the Sparwood Fire Department and members of the public for their assistance in this incident.

Anyone who may witnessed the fire is encouraged to contact the RCMP at (250) 425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Hit-and-run

Elk Valley RCMP is investigating an alleged hit-and-run incident in Fernie.

On November 6, police were called to a location near 6th Ave, where a dark vehicle was reported to have collided with a parked vehicle.

The owner of the parked vehicle told police the vehicles were “locked together” before being separated by the driver of the other vehicle.

It is described as having an LED light bar on the front and significant front end damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the RCMP at (250) 425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.