Elk Valley mine rescue teams shine at provincials

Line Creek named B.C.'s best overall surface team, qualifies for national western region competition

Elk Valley mine rescue teams have proved they’re among the best in B.C., returning from provincials with a swag of awards.

Last weekend, teams from Teck Coal’s Line Creek and Fording River mines travelled to Williams Lake for the 64th annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition after winning regionals in Fernie last month.

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Michelle Mungall said the event showcased the skill and professionalism of B.C.’s mine safety and rescue personnel.

“Our government has put new resources in place to support mine safety and the frontline workers who are making a difference in communities across the province,” she siad.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition for their dedication to mine safety.”

Line Creek won six trophies, including the Overall Surface Mine Rescue Trophy for having the highest aggregate score, while Fording River received the Maurice Boisse Memorial Trophy for the best bench task performed by a surface team.

“Teck and the Elk Valley mines are really proud to have our area represented at provincials and to do so well at this year’s event,” said East Kootenay Mines Industrial Safety Association treasurer Steve Kallies.

“What’s really great is we have the Elk Valley represented at the upcoming western nationals that will be hosted in Fernie in September. Line Creek will have the opportunity to participate in that event by placing first at provincials.”

Since 2011, the biennial event has been won by an Elk Valley team and Kallies hopes Line Creek will once again secure the title for the region.

The 14th Biennial National Western Region Mine Rescue Competition will take place in Fernie from September 5-7.

See below for the full list of winners:

John T. Ryan Regional Safety Trophy: New Afton Mine (in the metal mine category for B.C. and Yukon)

Chief Inspector of Mines Award: New Afton Mine

Three person first aid

Three Person Miners’ First Aid: Line Creek, Teck Coal

Kathy Lofstrom Memorial Trophy (best coach for three person first aid): Line Creek, Teck Coal

Surface mine rescue trophies

Ron Brow Memorial Trophy (best extraction for surface team): Line Creek, Teck Coal

Maurice Boisse Memorial Trophy (best bench for surface team): Fording River, Teck Coal

Levitt Safety Fire Trophy: Highland Valley Copper, Teck

EKMISA Best Surface Written: Line Creek, Teck Coal

EKMISA Best Surface Rope Task: Highland Valley Copper, Teck

Safety Supervisor’s Mine Rescue Association (best first aid for surface team): Highland Valley Copper, Teck

HVC Highest non-Aggregate Points Trophy (highest points, non-aggregate): Line Creek, Teck Coal

Underground mine rescue trophies

Best Bench Technician Trophy Richard Booth Award (best underground written): Myra Falls

U.S.W.A Mine – Mill Trophy (best underground co-ordinator): Brandon Moe, New Afton

Sullivan Cup (best first aid by underground team): New Afton, New Gold

Barry Abbott Memorial Trophy (best bench for underground team): Silvertip, Coeur Mining

Best Underground Smoke: New Afton, New Gold

Keith Bracewell Memorial Award (best obstacle and recovery): Myra Falls

Levitt Safety Fire Trophy: Myra Falls

Overall surface and underground trophies

Overall Surface Mine Rescue Trophy (highest aggregate, best overall): Line Creek, Teck Coal

Overall Underground Mine Rescue Trophy: Myra Falls