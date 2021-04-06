Elk Valley Airport gets funding boost

$60,000 will be given to the local airport to support operating costs

The Sparwood – Elk Valley Airport has been named as one of 55 B.C. regional airports to receive extra funding to help stay open.

In a release last week, the B.C. Government said it was opening its wallet to dish out $16.5 million to support regional airport operations for the next 12 months. Another $6.2 million is being given to inter-city bus operators.

“We know inter-city bus companies and regional airports were in critical need of funding to keep their operations going during COVID-19. With this investment, inter-city buses and regional airports will now have the funding they need to continue operating and serving people,” said B.C. , Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming

The Sparwood – Elk Valley Airport will receive $60,000, which can be used on operating costs, maintenance, rent and other overhead costs to keep services running.

Other airports nearby receiving funds are Cranbrook which will receive a monster $720,000, Creston which has netted $180,000 and Golden which received $90,000.

Within the Kootenays, Castlegar, Trail, Fairmont Hot Springs, Grand Forks, Nakusp and Nelson also got some cash.

