Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart criminally charged in Trans Mountain protests

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May and New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart have been charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order to stay away from the Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby.

The two MPs were among dozens of others arrested on March 23 after allegedly coming within five metres of the site where Kinder Morgan is working to expand its pipeline.

All protesters had originally been facing civil contempt charges, but during Justice Kenneth Affleck urged Crown to take the case on as a criminal manner.

Two special prosecutors have been appointed to handle two the two MPs’ cases.

Vancouver lawyer Greg DelBigio will handle May’s case and Vancouver lawyer Michael Klein will take over Kennedy Stewart’s case. The pair were appointed to avoid any bias, real or perceived, in the case.

More to come.