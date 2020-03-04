Elgin Park students walk out of class in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Elgin Park Secondary Grade 12 student Dianna Dai chants in front of the school Wednesday during a show of support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs. (Aaron Hinks photo)

More than two dozen Elgin Park Secondary students walked out of class Wednesday to stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their resistance to the Coastal GasLink pipeline planned to go through their territory.

Led by student Sonja Schutte, the students chanted their support for the Indigenous leaders in front of the school.

RELATED: Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

“We find the school system and curriculum severely lacking in education on the ongoing racism and genocide against Indigenous peoples, and are doing this not only to stand in solidarity with land defenders but to show that we, as youth, care about the way our country is run and treats Indigenous people,” Schutte wrote to Peace Arch News prior to the event.

March 1, Wet’suwet’en chiefs and senior government ministers reached a proposed arrangement following days of discussions over the pipeline dispute.

RELATED: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Details of the draft deal were not disclosed to the public, however, hereditary leader Chief Woos told Canadian Press that the draft hasn’t satisfied all of their concerns.

“Discussions have been ongoing, but as of now the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the government have not reached a deal specifically regarding CGL and RCMP occupation of their lands,” Schutte wrote to PAN Monday.

“The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have stated that they are far from in complete agreement.”



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News