Maksim Brower, a Grade 2 student at Arrowview Elementary, smiles into the mirror of his magnet display during the I Made It Market at Arrowview Elementary on Saturday, April 21. Brower was selling his Maksim Magnets. — Adam Kveton Photo

Elementary entrepreneurs sell their products

Third annual I Made It Market at Arrowview school

  • May. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Arrowview Elementary School students and entrepreneurs were busy selling their wares at the third annual I Made It Market at the school on Saturday, April 21.

Students were encouraged to make a product and sell the products at the sale, with the students getting to keep the profits, said parent Joanne Falvai.

A variety of items were for sale, including homemade magnets, plants, baking, slime and more.

The parent-organized event was inspired by Mercer Falvai several years ago who wanted the students to do their own kind of farmer’s market, said Joanne.

The idea is to teach kids about business, get them thinking about the cost of things and what something would have to sell for to result in a profit.

