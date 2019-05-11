Electricity restored to Terrace after regional power outage

Transmission circuit failure was the cause, according to BC Hydro

Power was out in Terrace for approximately an hour today due to transmission circuit failure, according to BC Hydro.

At 4:19 p.m., the outage affected 10,223 customers in the local area. It was restored at 5:16 p.m.

On Twitter, BC Hydro tweeted that their crews were “responding to large outages” across northwest B.C., including Prince Rupert, Houston, Smithers and Telkwa.

BC Hydro customers can check the ‘Outage List‘ online for any updates during a power outage in their neighbourhood.

