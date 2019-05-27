Electrician tools stolen from Cawston truck

Keremeos RCMP is reminding the public to stay aware of suspicious vehicles

Keremeos RCMP are reminding the public to stay aware of suspicious vehicles and activity after tools were stolen out of a work truck recently.

Cpl. Brian Evans said high-quality electrical tools were taken from a vehicle parked at a residence over the long weekend.

“We are starting to see more activity like this as it gets warmer out. It is a good reminder to be vigilant and aware of vehicles that might be snooping around or are suspicious. You should report it right away so we can respond and prevent anyone from getting victimized,” said Evans.

