Electrical pump catches fire at Parksville resort

Two Parksville firefighters prepare to enter the pump room at the pool house at Oceanside Resort on Resort Drive, Friday, Jan. 5, 2017. A small electrical pump had malfunctioned and caught fire. — Lauren Collins photo

Parts of Oceanside Village Resort were without power Friday (Jan. 5), after residents and business owners heard a loud bang in the area.

Kathy Fraser, Oceanside Village Resort manager, said there was a big bang, “like a power surge, like a transformer went out.” Fraser said each of the commercial buildings lost bits of power.

After the power went out, Fraser said, she went to check the pump room in the pool house since it’s not good for the power to be out and the pumps to be running.

Once she got there, she said there was lots of smoke. Fraser said one of the pumps caught fire just as the fire department pulled up.

“It was good timing for sure,” Fraser said.

The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department was called to Oceanside Village Resort on Resort Drive at 10:52 a.m. on Friday for reports of smoke.

Mike Tisdelle, Parksville assistant fire chief, said there has been some electrical problems in the area.

“When we arrived on scene, there was smoke coming out of the pump room of the pool house,” Tisdelle said.

The source of the fire, Tisdelle said, turned out to be a little electrical pump that had malfunctioned and caught on fire.