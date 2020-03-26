Electrical fire in garage on Highway 97 and Enterprise Way

The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on March 26

The Kelowna Fire Department arrived with two engines to put out the fire on Highway 97 and Enterprise. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Kelowna fire crews responded to a garage fire at the Budget Car Rental plaza Highway 97 and Enterprise this morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. smoke was seen coming from the garage.

Two engines arrived on the scene and quickly put out the blaze.

According to the owner of the garage, the fire was electrical in nature.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment.

READ MORE: Vehicle rollover on Highway 33 in Black Mountain

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor