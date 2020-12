Police are hoping to reunite this wheelchair with its owner. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are hoping to reunite a lost wheelchair with its rightful owner.

The electric wheelchair was found in the 2500 block of Alexander Street in Duncan on Dec. 5, and the police were called in the hopes that they could find the person it belongs to.

Anyone missing a wheelchair, or who knows to whom it might belong, should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and refer to file No. 2020-18904. Proof of ownership will be required.

Cowichan Valley Citizen