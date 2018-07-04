Electric Love music festival working to decrease noise for Agassiz, Popkum

Festival has stirred up controversy in Agassiz for past four years

Next to the powerful Fraser River rapids, between the rolling fields, dairy cows and small town hubbub of Agassiz and the Cheam Fishing Village, a sea of tents, glowing lights, neon hula hoops, body paint and thumping bass will permeate the river’s shore near Appel Road from July 26-29.

About 3,500 people are expected to attend the Electric Love Music Festival when it returns to Cheam Fishing Village for the fourth year in a row, with a theme of ‘earth, wind, fire and water.’

Electronic music is often in the ‘love it or hate it’ camp of genres, and with it comes a unique subculture that includes lights, revealing and unusual costumes and all too often, an association with drugs like MDMA, a psychoactive recreational drug that increases euphoria and heightens sensations.

But like many exclusive genres, most participants will say that not all is at it seems. Organizer Dennis Nukina said electronic music is about dancing to what he says some cultures call, “the heartbeat of mother earth.”

“Certain types of electronic music – it doesn’t need lyrics,” he said. “It crosses all cultures, I think that’s the beauty of it.”

The festival’s ‘Flower Power Friday’ embraces hippie counterculture and the 1967 Summer of Love, when hundreds of thousands of people converged in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighbourhood. Festival-goers dress especially ‘groovy’ on the Friday of the festival and embrace the ’60s and ’70s-era ‘flower power’ movement. Free tickets to next year’s festival are given to the best dressed.

Celebrate the Power of Love on #flowerpowerfriday. Throw on your hippest hippy threads to have a chance at Two Passes for #Elfest2019. Peace, Electric Love & Music!! #danceandbefree pic.twitter.com/mtClym3etv — Electric Love Fest (@electriclove67) June 23, 2018

But organizers are quick to clarify that Electric Love is a drug and alcohol free festival, within enforceable limits, of course.

Both the belongings and vehicles of patrons are searched before they enter the grounds, and if anyone does somehow partake in drug use over the weekend, they can turn to the ‘two-step safety program’ in place: harm reduction and 24/7 access to first aid administered by a registered nurse. All harm reduction volunteers are trained in the use of Naloxone – which reverses the effects of opioids, and local RCMP, ambulance and fire are aware the festival is taking place.

The festival’s even Tweeted about ‘Camp Clarity’ – a ‘safe space for those who choose not to use drugs [and] alcohol while at the festival.

Camp Clarity is a clean & sober camp that provides a safe space for those who choose not to use drugs & alcohol while at the festival. Although not exclusively for those in recovery,everyone is welcome to come to our recovery meetings.#danceandbefree #justfortoday pic.twitter.com/yghaX6tFj6 — Electric Love Fest (@electriclove67) June 9, 2018

Technically on Cheam land, the festival rents the outdoor space from a company who leases it from Cheam First Nation. It is not within Agassiz town limits. So, for better or worse, locals have to deal with the accompanying noise and influx of music-loving tourists.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the town, according to Electric Love operations manager Eileen Halicki, who said that on average, festival-goers spend $650 each on food, fuel and supplies in the local economy.

“As a mandate, we believe in keeping everything within a 100 mile-radius,” she said, adding that some Agassiz vendors are on site but choose to remain anonymous because of the controversy surrounding the festival.

Electronic music gives festival-goers a chance to ‘dance and be free,’ said organizer Dennis Nukina. (Electric Love/Facebook)

Organizers implement a ‘leave no trace’ mandate that includes initiatives like a rideshare program, free ‘pocket ashtrays’ and a post-festival cleanup from a garbage collection company. All profits from collected recyclables are donated to Cheam First Nation, according to Halicki.

But by far, most complaints about Electric Love have to do with noise. Electronic music is usually accompanied by powerful bass, the decibels of which carry easily across the river.

“Unfortunately, with any music festival there is going to be noise,” said Halicki. “You put any noise near the water and it is going to be loud.”

But this year, festival organizers have made some changes to reduce the impact on nearby communities.

“We have volunteers and security that ensure that the patrons of the festival are being mindful of the neighbours that are directly impacted by the festival,” said Halicki.

Organizers are also adjusting the direction of the speakers, attempting to aim them downwards so the noise is less likely to bounce across the water.

Finally, instead of playing music until 6 a.m. as the festival has in previous years, decibels will be lowered at 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night, with music cut off completely at 4 a.m.

And on Sunday the music will stop at 6 p.m.

“The majority of the noise complaints we received were from the Sunday night,” said Halicki. “We’re recognizing that and being cognizant of it and we’re taking steps to make sure we don’t disrupt the community again in that sense.”