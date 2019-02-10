Electric car helps Shuswap volunteer group help others

Malcolm Makayev, president of the Eagle Valley Transportation Society, poses for a photograph with the society’s new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 10. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society’s new electric car is already racking up the kilometres transporting residents of Sicamous and the surrounding area to important appointments in the area.

According to Eagle Valley Transportation Society (EVTS) president Malcolm Makayev, the Chevrolet Bolt purchased by the society, with the help of a $25,000 grant from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, has already travelled 1,900 kilometres.

The EVTS took possession of the vehicle in early January. Makayev said the new electric vehicle has plenty of pep and no trouble keeping up with the gas-powered vehicles it shares the highway with on regular journeys between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

EVTS volunteer drivers offer free rides to residents of Sicamous and neighbouring communities in Electoral Area E, mostly for medical appointments. Before acquiring the electric car, the society’s drivers were using their own vehicles.

Since they got up and running in 2016, the society’s drivers have logged more than 19,000 kilometres. Makayev said the six volunteers currently driving for the society are happy they are no longer putting wear on their own vehicles.

Makayev said the society is always looking for more volunteer drivers willing to help those in need of a lift. To inquire about driving, or catching a ride in the transportation society’s new car, call 250-463-4733.

