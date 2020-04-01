Electric bike worth $3,000 stolen in Nanaimo’s north end

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole an electric bicycle from in front of a north-end business.
The theft happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 30 outside Canadian Tire at Nanaimo North Town Centre. The owner of the bike, which is valued at about $3,000, told police he locked it outside the business and when he returned, just minutes later, it was gone.
Video surveillance showed a male suspect on a BMX bike watching from the parking lot as the owner locked up his bike. Moments later the suspect cut the lock and rode off with it.
The stolen bike is a Giant, black in colour with green lettering on the down tube and has rack on the back with a canvas bag attached. The bike is registered with Project 529.
Anyone with information about the location of the bike or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-12028.
