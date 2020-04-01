Electric bike worth $3,000 stolen in Nanaimo’s north end

Nanaimo RCMP looking for suspect who cut lock and rode off with e-bike Monday

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can tip police off to the location of an e-bike and the man suspected of stealing it from outside the Canadian Tire store at Nanaimo North Town Centre on March 30. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole an electric bicycle from in front of a north-end business.

The theft happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 30 outside Canadian Tire at Nanaimo North Town Centre. The owner of the bike, which is valued at about $3,000, told police he locked it outside the business and when he returned, just minutes later, it was gone.

Video surveillance showed a male suspect on a BMX bike watching from the parking lot as the owner locked up his bike. Moments later the suspect cut the lock and rode off with it.

The stolen bike is a Giant, black in colour with green lettering on the down tube and has rack on the back with a canvas bag attached. The bike is registered with Project 529.

Anyone with information about the location of the bike or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-12028.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com

