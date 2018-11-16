Electoral reform ballot returns so far show higher Parksville-Qualicum engagement

Region among top four in percentage of ballots turned in

The Parksville-Qualicum electoral district is among the top four districts when it comes to per cent of electoral reform referendum ballots sent in so far. — File PhotoA total of 15.9 per cent of the Parksville-Qualicum area’s 46,621 ballots had been returned so far for the mail-in ballot on electoral reform.

While many have predicted a low turnout for the mail-in referendum on electoral reform, Parksville Qualicum Beach is showing some of the highest returns of ballots in the province so far.

As of the morning of Friday, Nov. 16, Elections BC showed that 15.9 per cent of the Parksville-Qualicum area’s 46,621 ballots had been returned.

That’s a much higher percentage than most electoral districts, with three others showing higher turnouts: Courtenay-Comox at 16.6 per cent, Boundary-Similkameen at 16.0 per cent and Kamloops-South Thompson at 16.0 per cent.

The proportional representation referendum is now showing signs of life, after Elections B.C. totalled up returned ballots awaiting screening before being added to the official count.

“This does not include ballot packages that have been received by Canada Post and not yet transferred to Elections B.C.,” the independent agency said in a statement Friday. Rotating strikes have had some effect on mail, as sorting centres have been picketed.

As of Friday morning, Elections B.C. reported it has received 597,300 ballot packages returned so far, representing 18 per cent of the more than three million registered voters who should have received them.

Friday’s total is more than double Thursdays, but this time it included ballots that have not yet gone through screening by Elections B.C. staff. Certification envelopes have to be checked to verify the identity of the voter, then ballots transferred in their “secrecy sleeves” for counting by electronic scanners.

Going by screened and verified ballots, the total is still below eight per cent as of Friday. (A ballot return report broken down in B.C.’s 87 provincial constituencies is here.)

During the recent municipal elections, Qualicum Beach saw a voter turnout of 57.46 per cent, down from about 60 per cent in 2014, though the town still enjoys a higher turnout than most other B.C. communities.

Parksville saw a jump in voter turnout compared to previous years, with a 43.3 per cent turnout this year, compared to 35.2 per cent in 2014, and 34.9 per cent in 2011.

— With a file from Tom Fletcher