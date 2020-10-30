Elections BC has received about 51,000 mail-in ballots from Surrey voters

Election results won't be finalized until after Nov. 6

As of Friday (Oct. 30), Elections BC has received 51,533 vote-by-mail packages from Surrey and White Rock voters.

That’s about three-quarters of the 68,396 mail-in packages issued to Surrey voters by Elections BC.

The nine area ridings have 356,896 registered voters, and about 19 per cent of those chose to vote by mail in the 2020 snap provincial election.

However, election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, after those mail-in ballots are counted.

Elections BC has been sending out daily progress reports on how many of the vote-by-mail packages have been received.

In Surrey-Cloverdale, 4,851 of the 10,196 issued packages have been returned as of Oct. 30.

For Surrey-Fleetwood, 3,723 of the 6,129 issued ballots have been returned.

In Surrey-Green Timbers, 2,358 of the 4,084 issued ballots have been returned.

Surrey-Guildford voters have returned 3,950 of the 6,124 issued packages.

For Surrey-Newton, there have been 3,323 of the 4,666 issued packages returned.

In Surrey-Panorama, voters have returned 5,724 of the 8,130 issued ballots.

Surrey-South voters have returned 9,804 of the 12,703 issued packages.

For Surrey-Whalley, 2,182 of the 5,158 issued ballots have been returned.

Then in Surrey-White Rock, voters have returned 6,806 of the 11,206 packages issued.

