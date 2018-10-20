ELECTION RESULTS: One new candidate joins five who return to council

A total of 637 voters cast their ballot at the 2018 Town of Golden municpial elections on October 20, electing six town council candidates.

Mayor Ron Oszust won his position by acclaimation, as nobody ran against him in this election.

The town councillors voted in for the upcoming four-year term are Leslie Adams, Connie Barlow, Chris Hambruch, Eddie Leigan, John Manuel, and Caleb Moss.

Manuel is the only new candidate to sit on town council.

Hambruch, who has been on town council for more than 20 years, received 522 votes, making up 81.9 per cent of the votes. Adams received 80.2 per cent, Barlow received 74.6 per cent, Leigan had 66.9 per cent, Manuel had 65.3 per cent, and Moss received 60.8 per cent of the votes. Jim de Bolebec was the only other candidate running in this municipal election, receiving 44.4 per cent of the vote.

TOTAL VOTES:

Leslie Adams: 511

Connie Barlow: 475

Jim de Bolebec: 283

Chris Hambruch: 522

Eddie Leigan: 426

John Manuel: 416

Caleb Moss: 387

Results for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A core services funding contribution referendum are available here.