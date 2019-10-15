ELECTION HUB: Candidate profiles, voter information and news for Abbotsford’s ridings

HOW AND WHERE TO VOTE
If you haven’t received a voter registration card, head to elections.ca to find information on your designated voting station. You can vote with your driver’s licence or other government issued ID. If you don’t have that, bring two pieces of ID with your name, one of which must have your current address. And if you don’t have ID, you can make a declaration and have someone assigned to your polling station vouch for you. A list of approved ID and other info can also be found at elections.ca.
• • •
THE RIDINGS
Abbotsford
The Abbotsford riding composes most – but not all – of Abbotsford. South of Highway 1, it runs from Mt. Lehman Road in the west to the city’s border with Chilliwack in the east. North of Highway 1, it encompasses the bulk of urban Abbotsford. It’s northern boundaries are Upper Maclure and Maclure roads between Mt. Lehman Road and Highway 11, and Bateman, Straiton and McKee roads east of Highway 11.
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
This is a huge riding that encompasses most of rural northern Abbotsford, along with Mission, Fraser Valley communities north of the river, and a huge territory up the Fraser Canyon, stretching all the way to Cache Creek. In Abbotsford, if you’re north of Upper Maclure, Maclure, Bateman, Straiton and Mckee roads. The riding includes Auguston development.
Langley-Aldergrove
This riding encompasses most of Langley, but includes a chunk of west Abbotsford south of Highway 1 and west of Mt. Lehman Road. For coverage of these candidates, watch langleyadvancetimes.com/federal-election.
*More information on ridings and their boundaries below
• • •
CANDIDATES AND INFORMATION
Abbotsford
Christian Heritage Party: Aeriol Alderking STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
Conservative Party: Ed Fast (incumbent) STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
People’s Party of Canada: James (Locke) Duncan STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
NDP: Madeleine Sauve STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
Liberal Party: Seamus Heffernan STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
Green Party: Stephen Fowler STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
Conservative Party: Brad Vis STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE •
Liberal Party: Jati Sidhu (incumbent) STORY • QUESTIONNAIRE • Sidhu did not sit for an interview
Green Party: John Kidder STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
NDP: Michael Nenn STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
People’s Party of Canada: Nick Csaszar STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE
Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada: Elaine Wismer STORY •
Find the candidates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook here.
• • •
ALL-CANDIDATES MEETINGS
Abbotsford riding: LIVE STORY • RECAP
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding: LIVE STORY • RECAP
• • •
PLATFORMS
Here are links to the platforms of the party’s running candidates locally:
• • •
NEWS
For the latest stories, both locally and federally, go to abbynews.com/federal-election.
• • •
HISTORY
Here is how the 2015 election shook out:
Abbotsford
Ed Fast (Conservative) 48.2%
Peter Njenga (Liberal) 32.8%
Jen Martel (NDP) 13.7%
Stephen Fowler (Green) 5%
David MacKay (Marxist-Leninist) 0.2%
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
Jati Sidhu (Liberal): 37.2%
Brad Vis (Conservative) 34.91%
Dennis Adamson (NDP) 20.5%
Arthur Green (Green) 5.1%
Wyatt Scott (Independent) 2%
Elaine Wismer (Marxist–Leninist) 0.1%
• • •