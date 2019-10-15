ELECTION HUB: Candidate profiles, voter information and news for Abbotsford’s ridings

We've collected our election coverage in one spot to help you decide who to vote for

HOW AND WHERE TO VOTE

If you haven’t received a voter registration card, head to elections.ca to find information on your designated voting station. You can vote with your driver’s licence or other government issued ID. If you don’t have that, bring two pieces of ID with your name, one of which must have your current address. And if you don’t have ID, you can make a declaration and have someone assigned to your polling station vouch for you. A list of approved ID and other info can also be found at elections.ca.

• • •

THE RIDINGS

Abbotsford

The Abbotsford riding composes most – but not all – of Abbotsford. South of Highway 1, it runs from Mt. Lehman Road in the west to the city’s border with Chilliwack in the east. North of Highway 1, it encompasses the bulk of urban Abbotsford. It’s northern boundaries are Upper Maclure and Maclure roads between Mt. Lehman Road and Highway 11, and Bateman, Straiton and McKee roads east of Highway 11.

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

This is a huge riding that encompasses most of rural northern Abbotsford, along with Mission, Fraser Valley communities north of the river, and a huge territory up the Fraser Canyon, stretching all the way to Cache Creek. In Abbotsford, if you’re north of Upper Maclure, Maclure, Bateman, Straiton and Mckee roads. The riding includes Auguston development.

Langley-Aldergrove

This riding encompasses most of Langley, but includes a chunk of west Abbotsford south of Highway 1 and west of Mt. Lehman Road. For coverage of these candidates, watch langleyadvancetimes.com/federal-election.

*More information on ridings and their boundaries below

• • •

CANDIDATES AND INFORMATION

Abbotsford

Christian Heritage Party: Aeriol Alderking STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

Conservative Party: Ed Fast (incumbent) STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

People’s Party of Canada: James (Locke) Duncan STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

NDP: Madeleine Sauve STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

Liberal Party: Seamus Heffernan STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

Green Party: Stephen Fowler STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Conservative Party: Brad Vis STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE •

Liberal Party: Jati Sidhu (incumbent) STORY • QUESTIONNAIRE • Sidhu did not sit for an interview

Green Party: John Kidder STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

NDP: Michael Nenn STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

People’s Party of Canada: Nick Csaszar STORY • INTERVIEW/QUESTIONNAIRE

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada: Elaine Wismer STORY •

Find the candidates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook here.

• • •

ALL-CANDIDATES MEETINGS

Abbotsford riding: LIVE STORY • RECAP

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding: LIVE STORY • RECAP

• • •

PLATFORMS

Here are links to the platforms of the party’s running candidates locally:

Christian Heritage Party

Liberal Party

NDP

PPC

Green Party

Conservative Party

• • •

NEWS

For the latest stories, both locally and federally, go to abbynews.com/federal-election.

• • •

HISTORY

Here is how the 2015 election shook out:

Abbotsford

Ed Fast (Conservative) 48.2%

Peter Njenga (Liberal) 32.8%

Jen Martel (NDP) 13.7%

Stephen Fowler (Green) 5%

David MacKay (Marxist-Leninist) 0.2%

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Jati Sidhu (Liberal): 37.2%

Brad Vis (Conservative) 34.91%

Dennis Adamson (NDP) 20.5%

Arthur Green (Green) 5.1%

Wyatt Scott (Independent) 2%

Elaine Wismer (Marxist–Leninist) 0.1%

• • •

WHICH RIDING AM I IN?

Central Park Village: Abbotsford

Mill Lake Park: Abbotsofrd

UFV: Abbotsford

McMillan: Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain: Abbotsford

Sumas Prairie: Abbotsford

Se:math First Nation: Abbotsford

Clayburn Village: mostly Abbotsford

Clearbrook: mostly Abbotsford

Townline Hill: South is Abbotsford, north is Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Downes area: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Matsqui Prairie: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Auguston: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Bradner: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Matsqui First Nation: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley