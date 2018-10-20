ELECTION DAY: Polls are open, here’s where to vote

Haida Gwaii voters have until 8 p.m. today to elect village mayors, councillors, regional district directors, and school board trustees.

All polls are open until 8 p.m.

Sandspit voters can vote at the Sandspit Community Hall. Voters will choose the Area E director for the North Coast Regional District, and the south-area school trustee.

Queen Charlotte voters can cast their ballots in the EA Ross Room at the Queen Charlotte Community Hall. Queen Charlotte voters are electing a mayor and council.

Voters in Area D (rural Graham Island), are electing a North Coast Regional District director and a local school trustee. To vote for a regional district director, polls are open at the Tlell Fire Hall, the Skidegate Community Hall, and the Howard Phillips Community Hall in Masset.

To vote for the north-area schoool trustee (Area 2, which includes Tow Hill and Nadu Road), Area D voters can cast a ballot at the Howard Phillips Community Hall.

To vote for the the south-area school trustee (Area 5, which includes Miller Creek and Moresby Island), Area D voters can cast a ballot at the Queen Charlotte Community Hall or the Sandspit Community Hall.

Port Clements voters are electing a council, and the poll is open in the Senior’s Room at the Port Multiplex.

Masset voters are choosing a mayor and a council, and the poll is open at the Howard Phillips Community Hall.

Who is running in Masset?

For mayor

Margo Hearne

Barry Pages

For councillor (four to be elected)

Terry Carty

Bret Johnston

Robert Morton

Evelyn Von Almassy

Regina Williams

Who is running in Port Clements?

For councillor (four to be elected)

Brigid Cumming

Kazamir Falconbridge

Ian Gould

Teri Kish

Betty Stewart

Doug Daugert has been acclaimed as mayor of Port Clements.

Who is running in Queen Charlotte?

For mayor

Greg Martin

Kris Olsen

For councillor (four to be elected)

Dave Clair

Carl Coffey

Richard Decembrini

Jesse Embree

Alan Moore

Lisa Pineault

Devin Rachar

Who is running for the North Coast Regional District?

Area D (Rural Graham Island)

Michael Racz

Johanne Young

Area E (Moresby Island)

Bill Beldessi

Ellen Foster

Evan Putterill

Who is running for school board trustee?

North area (Masset, Tow Hill Road, Nadu Road)

Patrick Moores

Freda Davis

South area (Queen Charlotte, Moresby Island, Miller Creek)

Roeland Denooij

Rhonda Lee McIsaac

Scott Marsden

Wilson Brown is acclaimed as trustee for Old Massett, Julia Breese is acclaimed as trustee for Port Clements and Tlell, and Dana Moraes is acclaimed as trustee for Skidegate.

Can I vote?

In order to cast your ballot you must be:

18 years or older

A Canadian citizen

A resident of B.C. for at least six months

A resident or registered property owner in the voting area for at least 30 days

Not disqualified from voting by any statute or law

What should I bring?

Local governments uses the provincial voters list, so voters registered provincially are registered locally as well.

Unregistered voters can still cast a ballot, but they must have two pieces of identification, at least one with a signature and one with a residential address. Accepted pieces of I.D. include a driver’s licence, B.C. care card, credit or debit card or a electricity, water, or natural gas utility bill.

People who own property in the voting area but live elsewhere can also vote. They just need to bring proof that they are registered with the property (e.g. the year’s tax notice).

People who have mobility needs can go to the polls and have someone vote on their behalf if they can’t make it themselves.