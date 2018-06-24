Election 2018: Tod, Perrault declare candidacy for Langley school board

Suzanne Perreault and incumbent trustee David Tod have announced they will be running for the Langley school board. Supplied

Two candidates for the Langley School board have declared themselves.

Incumbent trustee David Tod said he will seek a second term while outgoing District Parent Advisory ￼Council President Suzanne Perreault wants to win her first.

In her announcement, Perreault cites her background as a professional counsellor, youth and family workers and advocate “who ￼assists families to better connect the home and school, believes strongly in the ￼opportunity of excellence in education for all and has a healthy track record for ￼successful partnership with parents, educators, and government to make it happen on ￼various levels.”

￼Perrault has been nominated for both the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Award and ￼Autism Excellence Award for Advocacy.

The Perreault announcement said she was “instrumental in leading ￼conversations with the Ministry of Advanced Education to improve post-secondary ￼opportunities for students with individual learning plan designations.”

“￼During her six years with DPAC, three as President, Suzanne worked diligently to both ￼create and strengthen multiple community partner relationships within the District to ￼enhance outreach and support options for families and their children. In her capacity as ￼DPAC President, she was also instrumental in developing a collaborative working ￼committee with the School District which led to the provision of every classroom with ￼an emergency preparedness kit and tents for district schools and seeing speed ￼reduction signs posted in several Summer Session school zones.”

“Perreault believes that children in our district deserve nothing less than a safe and ￼inclusive environment where they are nurtured to achieve their potential. She is ￼continuing to commit to sustaining the collaborative child centered vision in ￼education with specific sights in the area of our Indigenous community, inclusive ￼education and emergency preparedness. “Our children deserve nothing less than ￼to be afforded these basics,” the statement concludes.

The statement issued by Tod notes he has lived in Langley since 2002, residing in the Willoughby area.

“As a father of four and employed for over 34 years in education, David has experienced the education system as both a parent and an employee,” the statement re4ads.

“He has taught in multi-grade settings, as a PE teacher, an elementary school counsellor and for the past six years as a learning support teacher. David has firsthand knowledge of what is required to successfully navigate a child through the education system, especially those who experience difficulties with their learning.”

The statement said he has “prioritized engagement with the school district stakeholders (DPAC, parents, staff, District leadership and students) in his first term” and “has acted decisively at the Board level on several key issues including the right sizing of Langley Secondary School, the building of the new RE Mountain Secondary School, and the expansion of elementary spaces in Willoughby.”

“Langley School District’s strengths are the students, staff and parents who make it the dynamic organization it currently is,” Tod said.

He lists his top three priorities for as advocating for capital funding for new schools, revitalizing relationships with parents, staff, students, and our First Nations, and ensuring that the new education funding model is fair for the Langley School District (especially for our students with exceptional needs).

Tod has served on several committees including the Youth Advisory Committee (Township), the Parks, Recreation, Environment, and Culture (City of Langley) and the standing school board committees of Finance & Facilities, Education Committee, and Strategic Planning..

He has held the position of on-call firefighter with the Township of Langley, volunteered at the 2010 BC Summer Games and coached Langley youth soccer.

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 20

READ MORE: Langley school district plans to keep a list of unvaccinated children

READ MORE: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes