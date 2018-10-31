Elders tea at CNC

Over 30 people, young and old, enjoyed salmon sandwiches, bannock, Niwus and tea at the Elders' Tea hosted Oct. 23, by CNC Lakes. Local RCMP Constable James Wingfield attended the event, held in the Aboriginal Resource Centre, (Tez Beykih), and, although invited as a guest, was asked many questions about the legalization of marijuana. A spirited conversation revolving around the subject ensued. Fun and information, good food and companionship were the orders of the day. Wet'suwet'en Elder, Rita George, received a gift of appreciation from the CNC Aboriginal Resource, Tez Beyikh Centre (ARC) staff Oct. 23. Rita learned CNC staff had started a collection of food for students in need. She started to come in with food for the freezer, baking and other supplies to donate to the ARC larder. The staff purchased a pair of moccasins and presented them to Rita at the Elder' Tea to thank Rita for her many acts of kindness over the years.