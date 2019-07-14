Elderly woman with severe dementia missing in Chilliwack

Ethal (Grace) Baranyk has been reported missing since Saturday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)

An elderly woman with severe dementia is reported to be missing in Chilliwack.

Ethal (Grace) Baranyk, 86, has been missing from her home since about 10:30 a.m. on July 13, according to several social media posts in Chilliwack. The area of her home is Lenora Crescent.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP, although they have not yet issued a public release. A BC Silver Alert was issued on Saturday, and several people have been searching the area on their own to find the woman.

A Facebook page has been set up to help find her, where people are sharing sightings of the woman. Some people saw her around noon near Townsend Park.

They are also asking everyone in the area to help out by checking over their property in places where a child may hide.

