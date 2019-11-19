Elderly woman victim of fatal McLeese Lake collision Saturday with semi truck

Witnesses who have not already spoken with police are asked to call traffic services at 250-392-6211

Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services (CCRTS), the BC Coroners Service, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers are continuing with the investigation.

A collision between a passenger vehicle and semi truck resulted in the death of an elderly woman Saturday at McLeese Lake, confirm police.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov of Traffic Services said members of the Williams Lake RCMP, Traffic Services and local emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision at about 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road about 40 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a south bound sedan driven by an elderly woman turned left across the path of a north bound semi truck,” Halskov said. “The woman died as a result of the crash. Road conditions and visibility were good at the time.”

Halshov said the semi truck driver was not injured in the collision and is cooperating with the investigation. Speed and impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors, he noted.

The highway remained open to single lane alternating traffic during the investigation and has since fully re-opened.

Anyone with information regarding this collision that has not spoken with police is asked to call CCRTS in Williams Lake at 250-392-6211.

