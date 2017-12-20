Elderly driver hospitalized after tipping car in Victoria

A fire fighter looks at a tipped vehicle that rolled over in a driveway on St. Charles Street after its driver went through two fences at the back of the property on Dec. 20. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after being trapped inside her tipped-over vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 900-block of St. Charles Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to firefighters attending the scene, the woman drove through two fences at the back of the house before the vehicle tipped over. It appeared to be a case of the driver hitting the gas rather than the brake, one firefighter said, adding the woman appeared to be unhurt.

Richard Davidson, a neighbour who has lived on the street for 10 years, had his fence clipped by the car. He said he was glad the woman, a neighbour, was alright. When he returned home, he was surprised to see all the fire trucks and police, and the vehicle tipped on its side.

“Definitely surprised. It’s not the normal thing you see,” he said. “Unfortunately, things like this sometimes happen.”

