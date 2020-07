Police investigating after deceased pair pulled from home in Surrey

An elderly couple has been found dead inside a home in Surrey after it went up in flames early this morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on 125B Street near Old Yale Road in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood just after 4 a.m.

Surrey RCMP are investigating after the deceased couple was pulled from the home.

More to come.

