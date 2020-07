Surrey RCMP investigating after pair pulled from home in Whalley

An elderly couple has been found dead inside a home in Whalley after it went up in flames early this morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on 125B Street near Old Yale Road just after 4 a.m.

Surrey RCMP are investigating after the couple was pulled from the home.

More to come.

