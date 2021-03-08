EKC gives $10k to Lilac Terrace

The funding is part of the EKC's 70s anniversary celebrations

(L-R) Michelle Malan, Administrator for the Elk Valley Seniors Housing Society (Lilac Terrace) and Stephonie Gordon, Staff Representative of the Legacy Celebration Committee, Sparwood Branch. (Contributed by EKC)

Sparwood’s Lilac Terrace has received $10,000 as part of the East Kootenay Community Credit Union’s (EKC) 70th Anniversary Legacy Campaign.

The funding will go towards converting a community room to a small bachelor suite which will have lower rent.

Currently, there are 42 apartments at Lilac Terrace, which is operated by the Elk Valley Senior Housing Society. Some of the apartments are eligible for subsidized housing through B.C. Housing.

The EKC has been handing out money as part of it’s 70th Anniversary Legacy Campaign since last year, with funding going to local groups such as the Wapiti Ski Club in Elkford, Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society, East Kootenay Foundation for Health and plenty more.

The funding goes to community groups that have felt the impact of COVID-19.

