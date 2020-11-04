EKC donates to Twin Meadows

The animal rescue non-profit said the money would go towards getting more animals into homes before winter

Twin Meadows received $2,500 from the EKC this week. Pictured: Hombre needs your help. Hombre is a chihuahua-corgi cross that is in need of a home. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Twin Meadows Animal Rescue has been named as a recipient of the East Kootenay Community Credit Union’s (EKC) 70th anniversary celebration award.

The EKC awarded the Elk Valley animal rescue non-profit $2,500 as part of its 70th anniversary celebration awards, with the EKC giving away $70,000 over the next few weeks to community groups.

Twin Meadows board member, Tami Chechotko said the money would be put to good use.

“This donation will help us put stray and feral animals in warm, dry places before the weather turns cold.”

The money will go towards vet bills for animals that come into Twin Meadows’ care, with their health and well-being a key priority for the non-profit before they can be adopted out to loving homes.

One such animal is Hombre (pictured above), a chihuahua-corgi cross. Hombre comes from an abusive home so needs his space, but is a loving little dog in need of a home. Reach out to Twin Meadows to find out more about Hombre.

Previous winners of the anniversary celebration award include the Wapiti Ski Club in Elkford, the Branch Out Learning and Behaviour Therapy Society in Fernie, and the Michel-Natal Legion in Sparwood.

