EKC donates another $10k, this time to Fernie Nordic Society

The funds will be used to light up more parts of the Elk Valley Nordic Centre

(L-R) Jeff Williams, FNS Director of Skier Development; Stephen Gort, Commercial Account Manager and Staff Representative of the Legacy Celebration Committee, Megan Lohmann, FNS President; Sam Sedlowsky, FNS Events Coordinator. (Image contributed by EKC)

The Fernie Nordic Society is the next lucky recipient of $10,000 from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC).

As part of it’s 70th anniversary celebration, the EKC has been donating funds to community groups around the East Kootenay.

The 10k for the Fernie Nordic Society will go towards their ‘Light up our lives” campaign to light more trails at the Elk Valley Nordic Centre.

“The trails’ lighting will generate more opportunities for the community during the long winter months for fresh air and exercise and offer other youth and children’s events,” said the EKC press release.

One more recipient of EKC funding will be announced in coming weeks.

So far, the EKC has donated to groups such as the Wapiti Ski Club in Elkford, Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society, Elkford Housing Society, Lilac Terrace in Sparwood, and the East Kootenay Foundation for Health.

