EKC donates $10,000 to Elkford Housing Society

The society is working towards constructing 22 homes for seniors in Elkford

(L-R) Shawna Klein, Elkford Branch Manager; Stephen Fairbairn, Director at EKC and also Secretary of the Elkford Housing Society; Kim Bauer, Vice President, Elkford Housing Society; Donita Orsten, Staff Representative of the Legacy Celebration Committee. (Image contributed by EKC)

The Elkford Housing Society has been named as a recipient of $10,000 from the East Kootenay Community Credit Union’s (EKC) Legacy Campaign.

The campaign is part of the EKC’s $115,000 giveaway to good causes in the region as part of its 70th birthday.

In a release, the EKC said a lack of safe and accessible housing in Elkford was leading senior’s to leave the Elk Valley town as they got older.

The $10,000 will go towards helping the Elkford Housing Society provide suitable housing options to seniors that want to remain in the community they’ve come to love.

Last year, the society was provided with funding and approval to develop 22 new homes in Elkford, on land that was donated by Teck.

The homes will be accessible, and suitable for seniors and people living with disabilities.

The EKC will announce three more recipients of funding from it’s Legacy Campaign later in 2021. So far, it has donated to 11 groups operating in the East Kootenay.

