Eight young soloists selected to play with the Sidney Classical Orchestra

The Sidney Classical Orchestra (SCO) performs its annual Young Soloists concert on March 3.
Stephen Brown, SCO music director, is excited about the coming performance featuring a “terrific lineup of [young] soloists this year, making the concert very special.”
In its eighth year, the SCO concert features eight young musicians from across Vancouver Island performing in a public venue with a professional orchestra. The solo performances are described as the product of years of demanding study and dedication, often preceding the launch of a future musical career. Many of the students go on to the best music schools in North America and professional careers, such as Nicki Chooi who became concertmaster for the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Also, about two-thirds of the Young Soloists have been selected for Symphony Splash in Victoria.
The concert is March 3, 2:30 p.m. at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 10030 Third St. in Sidney.
Tickets are available at Tanner’s Books in Sidney, City Scribe in Brentwood Bay and Long & McQuade in Victoria. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $13 for students and anyone aged 19 & under go free at the door.
