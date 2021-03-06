Eight weeks with no new COVID-19 cases in Castlegar

It has now been eight weeks since a positive COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Castlegar.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that for the week of Feb. 21 – 27 there were no new cases in the city. It also shows there were no new cases in Nelson or Creston. However there were two new cases in both Trail and Grand Forks.

For the week of Feb. 26 – March 4 there were three cases diagnosed in the Kootenay Boundary health service area, bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 214. During the week of Feb. 12 – 18, there was one new case in the area.

Once again, the Kootenay Boundary health service area had the lowest number of new cases in the province for the week. The second lowest was the East Kootenay at 13.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through February 2021 for Castlegar was 19, Nelson/Salmo had 72 and Trail had 21.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

Editor’s note: The BCCDC updates cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary region) figures monthly and local health area (city) numbers weekly, but one week behind.



