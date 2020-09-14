Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Interior Health region since Friday, Sept. 11.

Seventeen cases are considered active and the individuals are in isolation. No one is reported in hospital, according to the health agency.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre was declared over Monday, Sept. 14. A total of seven staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Oliver facility. The health authority said transmission may have occurred during a training exercise but the exact source remains inconclusive.

Those who contracted the virus were isolated at home and another approximately 80 individuals were ordered to self-isolate.

No Interior Health resident cases are associated with the water treatment facility project in Elk Valley, which was declared an outbreak Aug. 27.

Currently, no one in the Interior Health region are in hospital with COVID-19.

The province reported a total of 317 COVID-19 cases and six deaths over the weekend.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre declared over

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star