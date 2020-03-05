Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

B.C. has eight new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus as of Thursday, one of which is not connected with travel to Iran, China or other identified areas of infection.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the case getting the most attention is a woman in the Vancouver Coastal region who has not recently travelled or had contact with a known case. She was identified by the B.C. procedure of testing people for COVID-19 when they are tested for seasonal influenza.

Four of the new cases are close contacts with a man who travelled to Iran, and one is a visitor from Seattle, Henry said. B.C. now has 21 identified cases.



